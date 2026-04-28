Eric Dane's Ex-GF Priya Jain Gushes Over His Final 'Euphoria' Performance

Eric's Wonderful ... Wish He Was Here to See This Season

It was a bittersweet night for Priya Jain on Monday, as she attended the premiere of her new film "Deep Water" ... but also reminisced about her late ex, Eric Dane.

We caught up with Priya at the Paramount Pictures lot in Hollywood ... and she told us she's super pumped for her new flick, starring some heavy hitters.

Of course, we also asked if she was watching this season of "Euphoria," and as you can see in the clip ... it's a sensitive topic given it's among Eric's final projects before his death in February. Bottom line ... she wishes he were still here.

As we reported, the beloved "Grey's Anatomy" actor passed away from ALS ... and there was an outpouring of support from friends and fans in the way of a massive GoFundMe set up for the actor's daughters. Worth nothing ... Priya donated $10,000.