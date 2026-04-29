'Mission: Impossible' Star Ving Rhames Collapses In Restaurant

“Mission: Impossible” star Ving Rhames suffered a medical scare -- collapsing inside a Los Angeles restaurant ... TMZ has learned.

A diner at the scene tells TMZ ... Rhames was eating with his family on Wednesday when he collapsed at his table.

We’re told the 66-year-old appeared to be in and out of consciousness -- and paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

A spokesperson for L.A. City Fire tells TMZ ... the medical aid call came in for a male approximately in his 60s at 1:40 PM -- and the patient was transported to the hospital.

A rep for Ving tells TMZ ... he just spoke with the star, and it's believed he got "overheated" but will be fine. He's currently being hospitalized for observation.