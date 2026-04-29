'Mission: Impossible' Star Ving Rhames Collapses In Restaurant
'Mission: Impossible' Ving Rhames Collapses Inside L.A. Restaurant
“Mission: Impossible” star Ving Rhames suffered a medical scare -- collapsing inside a Los Angeles restaurant ... TMZ has learned.
A diner at the scene tells TMZ ... Rhames was eating with his family on Wednesday when he collapsed at his table.
We’re told the 66-year-old appeared to be in and out of consciousness -- and paramedics rushed him to the hospital.
A spokesperson for L.A. City Fire tells TMZ ... the medical aid call came in for a male approximately in his 60s at 1:40 PM -- and the patient was transported to the hospital.
A rep for Ving tells TMZ ... he just spoke with the star, and it's believed he got "overheated" but will be fine. He's currently being hospitalized for observation.
As well as playing Luther Stickell in all eight of the "Mission: Impossible" film series, he's also known for other high-profile roles, including one in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," and another the '90s horror hit "Jacob's Ladder."