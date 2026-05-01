DK Metcalf Won't Face Criminal Charges For Fan Incident

DK Metcalf is in the clear following his Dec. 2025 fan altercation -- at least criminally, 'cause officials announced Friday they will not pursue charges.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office released a statement to local media explaining the decision ... saying the fan in question did not appear injured, nor did he seek any medical attention after the incident at the Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Dec. 21.

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR @NFLonCBS

They added the spectator, Ryan Kennedy, left his seat with a Metcalf jersey in hopes of getting an autograph ... and when he leaned over the front railing, he said something to the receiver.

During the interaction, prosecutors describe Metcalf's actions as a shirt grab and a push ... not an attempted punch.

The Pro Bowler can't put the matter behind him just yet -- Kennedy is seeking $100 MILLION in a civil suit ... stating "defamatory and life-altering" claims were made about him after the incident went viral online.

Former NFLer Chad Johnson said on the "Nightcap" podcast he was told Kennedy uttered racial slurs and made a derogatory comment about Metcalf's mother -- which the fan passionately denied.