Marlon Wayans' 3-Year-Old Daughter Getting Into Fam Biz

Marlon Wayans’ 3-year-old daughter is already getting into the Wayans family business, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Marlon’s daughter, Axl July Ivory Wayans, signed a deal to appear in a movie titled “Hudson Avenue.” Axl played the role of Princess Axl.

The docs note Axl’s mom, Brittany Moreland, signed off on the agreement. Axl was paid a daily rate of $1,246.

Marlon and his family, including Shawn and Damon Wayans, have been involved in the entertainment industry for decades.

The actor and his ex Brittany, went back and forth in court in 2024. Brittany filed a paternity case against Marlon, asking for full custody, with Marlon getting visitation.