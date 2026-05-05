Amazon Protester Swarmed by Cops Outside Met Gala, New Video

Play video content Video: Amazon Protester Surrounded by Officers Outside Met Gala BACKGRID

The protester who tried to crash the Met Gala didn't get very far ... because New York's Finest surrounded the dude in a showing that put the Jets and Giants to shame.

We've got new video from the scary moment outside the venue Monday ... it starts when the protester shows photographers a sign calling out Amazon for refusing to negotiate a union contract with employees at JFK8, an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island. Warehouse workers voted to unionize in 2022 ... but the company has refused to recognize the movement and has been accused of employing union-busting tactics.

Someone attempts to enter the #MetGala red carpet and is tackled by security. pic.twitter.com/PWLlbNRAzS @NYMag

The sign also alleges this protester spent five days in an Israeli prison for espousing these views.

Cops move the protester on ... but seconds later, a fracas breaks out -- with officers swarming the guy and pulling him away from the barricades separating the normies from the rich and famous.

Check out the clip ... this dude is determined -- and it takes 6 or 7 officers to subdue him.

The Met Gala always brings out some protesters -- it's a high-profile event with lots of cameras around ... though a vast majority remain peaceful.