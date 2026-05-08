'Blacklist' Actress Adele Heather Taylor Settles Abuse Lawsuit With Roberto Orcí Estate

'Blacklist' actress Adele Heather Taylor and the estate of her late estranged husband, Roberto Orcí, are officially calling a truce in their explosive legal war ... because the NBC star has settled her sexual assault lawsuit against the late "Star Trek" screenwriter's estate.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ ... attorneys for Orcí's estate filed a notice of settlement Wednesday in court ... signaling the entire case has been resolved before it ever reached trial. The filing notes the settlement is conditional -- dismissal of the case is expected by the end of the year once certain terms are satisfied.

As we previously reported ... Adele countersued Orci for at least $17M after he accused her of domestic violence in a lawsuit filed before his death in February 2025. Adele claimed she was actually the victim throughout their relationship ... accusing Orcí of sexual assault, physical abuse, violent threats, and emotional torment.

She alleged the abuse escalated over the years, claiming the "Transformers" and "Star Trek" writer slapped her repeatedly in a NYC cab, sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, and once threw her belongings -- along with her blind-and-deaf dog Nigel -- out of a car during a violent confrontation.

Orcí's camp fiercely denied the allegations at the time, calling Adele’s claims "fabricated" and accusing her of physically attacking the screenwriter while he struggled with alcoholism.