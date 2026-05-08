Austin Reaves Appears To Call Ref 'P***y' During Heated Exchange Over Call

Austin Reaves was in a heated feud with officials throughout the Lakers' Game 2 loss to the Thunder on Thursday ... and it came to a head when he appeared to call a ref a "p***y" during an argument late in the contest.

The moment went down with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter ... when Reaves went at it with John Goble, who yelled in the L.A. star's face amid an argument over a call.

I want to call this the game within the game, but these teams versus this crew has been explosive for the entire game. Lakers were furious about the way that jump ball was officiated. Thunder snagged it, went down the floor and got a Cason Wallace 3 and Redick timeout. pic.twitter.com/ZJaZWbkofX @JoelXLorenzi

Reaves wasn't having any of it ... and took issue with how Goble handled the ordeal, calling it "bulls***."

As he walked away, the internet lipreading experts are convinced he called Goble a "p***y."

After the 125-107 defeat, Reaves was asked about his exchange ... and he pointed the finger directly at Goble.

“At the end of the day, we're grown men and I just didn't feel like he needed to yell in my face like that,” Reaves said. “I told him that. I wasn't disrespectful."

Austin Reaves full postgame comments after his playoff career-high 31 points in the Lakers loss 125-107 to the OKC Thunder tonight pic.twitter.com/XlCW1PHOUg @michaeljduarte

“I told him if I did that to him first, I would've gotten a [technical foul]. I feel like the only reason I didn't get a tech was because he knew he was in the wrong. I just felt disrespected."