Motorcycle Hanging From Traffic Light After Canada Crash, See the Video!
Canada Motorcyle Accident Bike Hanging From Traffic Light After Crazy Crash
Published
Sarbraj Singh Kahlon via Storyful
A motorcycle crash in Canada sent the bike literally flying ... and it wound up dangling from a traffic light.
The motorcycle collided with a silver sedan on Saturday in Delta, a southern suburb of Vancouver ... outlets are reporting.
You can see in the video the bike was hanging by its front wheel ... thanks to the impact from the crash.
Local reporter Sarbraj Singh Kahlon posted on X that the motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital for "serious but non-life-threatening injuries" ... according to police.
The driver of the sedan is reportedly uninjured. No word yet on what caused the crazy crash.