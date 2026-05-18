Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Dine Out Amid Alleged Death Threats

Spencer Pratt's found his safe space, but it means he's gotta go a couple hours north of Los Angeles -- where he's running for mayor -- just to get a bite to eat.

TMZ obtained photos of Spencer and his wife, Heidi Montag, finishing up breakfast Monday morning in Carpinteria, CA ... and folks who were there tell us Spencer and Heidi didn't have any security in tow.

Spencer was rocking a black Heidiwood t-shirt, shorts, and a hat ... and Heidi was dressed casually as they broke bread at Corazon Cocina Sur. For what it's worth, the joint looked pretty empty.

When TMZ first reported Spencer was shacking up in the ritzy Hotel Bel-Air -- and not the Airstream trailer from a campaign ad -- he told us it was because he was getting death threats and liked the fact the hotel has its own armed security.

Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down pic.twitter.com/Zes4VRdZxX @spencerpratt

Spencer's campaign dropped a new ad Monday morning ... around the time these photos were snapped ... leaning in to the whole "trailer-Hotel-Bel-Air-controversy" ... and we're told the couple was in good spirits.

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt Discusses Living in Bel Air Hotel, Not Trailer TMZ.com

Check the clip of Spence stopping by TMZ Live to tell Harvey and Charles all about his Pacific Palisades property pickle.

Carpinteria is a small seaside city in Santa Barbara County, which dubs itself as the "World's Safest Beach" ... so it seems Spencer feels the town lives up to its billing.