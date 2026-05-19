Holly Madison & New Boyfriend Steve Dimopoulos Spotted At Ice Hockey Game

Rink side With My New Boo Steve Dimopoulos!!!

Holly Madison’s new BF Steve Dimopoulos is basically Vegas royalty -- and the two looked right at home during a night out at a Golden Knights game!

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Check out this TikTok clip from an onlooker ... Holly and the powerhouse attorney were spotted making their way to their seats at T-Mobile Arena for the Knights game -- and yeah, they looked very coupled up for it.

Holly was all smiles as the pair rocked matching Golden Knights jerseys, settling in courtside-style while cheering on the home team.

It’s Holly’s first serious relationship since her split from longtime on-and-off boyfriend Zak Bagans.

As for Steve -- the guy’s a huge name in Vegas legal circles, with billboards plastered across the city and celeb connections everywhere.