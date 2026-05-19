Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Holly Madison & New Boyfriend Steve Dimopoulos Spotted At Ice Hockey Game

Holly Madison Rink side With My New Boo Steve Dimopoulos!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Steve Dimopoulos and Holly Madison getty insta 1
Getty Composite

Holly Madison’s new BF Steve Dimopoulos is basically Vegas royalty -- and the two looked right at home during a night out at a Golden Knights game!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check out this TikTok clip from an onlooker ... Holly and the powerhouse attorney were spotted making their way to their seats at T-Mobile Arena for the Knights game -- and yeah, they looked very coupled up for it.

Holly was all smiles as the pair rocked matching Golden Knights jerseys, settling in courtside-style while cheering on the home team.

steve dimopoulos insta 1

It’s Holly’s first serious relationship since her split from longtime on-and-off boyfriend Zak Bagans.

Holly Madison's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Holly Madison Hot Shots Launch Gallery

As for Steve -- the guy’s a huge name in Vegas legal circles, with billboards plastered across the city and celeb connections everywhere.

Add Holly to the mix and these two might just be the newest power couple running Sin City!

Related articles