Kim Zolciak Tells Judge Her Ex Kroy Is Lying About Her Neglecting Kids

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Kim Zolciak is in court fighting her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, over claims she neglects their kids, weeks after having her custody suspended, TMZ has learned.

Kim filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, claiming the custody decision was made without the proper witnesses testifying, including a therapist who speaks to their family.

In the filing, Kim alleged the therapist refused to show up to the hearing and testify, despite being under a subpoena. The RHOA alum said she wasn’t able to grill the witnesses present, including the court-ordered lawyer.

Kim said she was unable to “expose [Kroy’s] lies and refute” the kids’ court-ordered lawyer recommendations. She asked for the emergency order, awarding Kroy sole custody of their 4 kids, to be vacated.

As TMZ first reported, Kroy claimed in court that Kim was neglecting her kids and was “both unstable and unfit.”

The ex-NFL star said Kim was “more selfishly concerned with her own image and her work options than with the opinions of experts and/or the best interest of the children.”

Kroy said he believed this constitutes neglect of the minor children and is harmful to the progress and healing of the family unit.”