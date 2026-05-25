Zayn Malik Snaps At Fans As They Block Him Getting Into Car In UK On Video

Play video content Video: Zayn Malik Snaps At Fans As They Block Him Getting Into Car In UK BACKGRID

Zayn Malik only had one direction on his mind -- straight into his waiting car ... but unfortunately for him, fans had other plans!

Check out this clip of Zayn leaving his hotel in Manchester, UK -- where a swarm of fans got way too close and blocked him from even opening the car door ... leading to the very frustrated singer yelling, "Get the f*** out of the way!"

Zayn eventually forced the door open and jumped inside -- while a female member of his entourage can also be heard trying to figure out how she was supposed to squeeze into the car chaos too.

Looks like Zayn was just trying to protect his space -- especially after that unsettling London encounter earlier this week where a fan threw water bottles at him.

Honestly, celeb fan moments are one thing, but getting mobbed to the point you can’t do basic stuff like get into your own car is another!