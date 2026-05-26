Barry Gibb Not Dead, Singer Is Healthy and Happy

Barry Gibb is alive and well despite becoming the latest celebrity targeted by a viral internet death hoax ... TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell us the Bee Gees legend is healthy, happy, and living life at his Miami-area home despite false reports online claiming he had died.

Rumors of the singer's alleged demise gained traction Sunday after a "R.I.P. Barry Gibb" Facebook page racked up nearly one million likes. Users who clicked through to the page were met with a detailed yet entirely false account claiming that the music icon had died earlier that day.

The bogus rumors quickly spread across social media and online message boards, with many fans initially believing the claims were real.

Barry's just the latest celebrity to get caught up in a viral internet death hoax. Stars including Justin Bieber, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks, Michael J. Fox and Jon Bon Jovi have all faced similar fake online death reports in recent years as bogus 'RIP' pages and clickbait posts continue spreading across social media.

Barry, of course, rose to worldwide fame as a founding member of the Bee Gees alongside his younger brothers, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The trio became one of the best-selling music acts of all time with hits including "Stayin’ Alive," "Night Fever," "How Deep Is Your Love," and "Too Much Heaven."