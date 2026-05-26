Mango Founder's Son Steps Down From Company After Arrest in Dad's Murder Case

Jonathan Andic is stepping away from the Mango empire ... but he says it's because he's fighting to clear his name, not because he killed his billionaire dad.

The eldest son of late Mango founder Isak Andic announced Tuesday he's resigning as vice president of Mango just days after Spanish authorities arrested him in connection with his father's fatal cliff fall.

Jonathan -- who inherited control of the fashion giant alongside his sisters after Isak's death -- blasted the allegations against him in an emotional letter to the company ... calling the case against him "the gravest, most unjust and unfounded accusation" imaginable.

He also claimed the public narrative surrounding the investigation has been one-sided and "distorted" ... insisting the perception of guilt “bears no relation to reality.”

Despite the scandal, Mango's leadership appears to be standing firmly behind him. CEO Toni Ruiz and the company's board reportedly issued a memo voicing full support for Jonathan ... saying they believe the legal proceedings will ultimately end in his favor.

Jonathan was arrested last week over the December 2024 death of his father, who plunged off a cliff during a walk near the family's home in Spain. Authorities initially treated the death as an accident ... but investigators later claimed evidence didn't fully line up with Jonathan's version of events.

Detectives also uncovered alleged tensions between father and son tied to money and changes to Isak's will. Jonathan posted a $1.16M bail after his arrest and is expected back in court next month.