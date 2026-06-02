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The Black Crowes' USA Chant Controversy Not Affecting Tonight's Show

The Black Crowes U.S.A. Chant Controversy Not Hurting Next Gig

By TMZ Staff
Published
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The Black Crowes are set to hit the stage tonight, days after they got into it with fans over a chant about the red, white and blue ... and the backlash hasn’t messed with ticket sales, TMZ has learned. 

A rep for the SJC Cultural Events, Inc., which owns the St. Augustine Amphitheatre where the group is performing Tuesday night, told TMZ this afternoon ... "At this point, we have not had any request for refunds."

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CROWD CLAPBACK
Video: The Black Crowes Booed After Dismissing Crowd’s 'USA' Chant
TMZ.com

At Sunday's show in Tampa, fans who attended the show claimed The Black Crowes’ singer Chris Robinson went off after the crowd started a patriotic chant … after seeing the band's Black Crowe character on the big screen dressed as Uncle Sam. 

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LEAVING EN MASSE
Video: The Black Crowes Fans Leave Mid-Show After Band Rips U.S.A. Chant
TMZ.com

TMZ obtained video showing several fans, or perhaps former fans, rushing out after becoming upset with Chris’ comments ... and he called out folks who booed him for taking issue with the 'USA' chants.

But it's Hollywood ... and the show must go on.

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