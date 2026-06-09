Amanda Bynes Rocks Short Shorts for 7-Eleven Run

WHAT A GIRL WANTS IS SUN ON HER LEGS

Amanda Bynes needed to pop into 7-Eleven ... and she wore some short shorts to get her errands done ... and we've got the photos.

The former Nickelodeon star stepped out in Los Angeles Tuesday ... showing off her legs while rocking a gray ensemble to the convenience store ... and catching plenty of rays on her walk outside.

Amanda seemed like she was in a chill mood ... and why not? She's gearing up for a whole new chapter after recently inking a record deal.

She has also been open about dropping weight with Ozempic as she keeps pushing forward ... and it looks like her method is working really well for her!