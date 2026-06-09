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Avery Wilson Unfazed by Trump Boos, Singing for NBA Finals Game 4

Avery Wilson Trump Got Boos ... I'm Getting Coups!!! Back for NBA Game 4 Anthem

By TMZ Staff
Published
avery-wilson-trump-boos-kal-06-09-2026
DID WHAT I HAD TO DO
Video: Avery Wilson Brushes Aside Crowd Jeers For Trump at Knicks Game
TMZ.com

Avery Wilson has no issue with President Trump being mercilessly booed at the NBA Finals while he sang the national anthem -- but his feelings have nothing to do with politics!

Avery tells TMZ ... it was an instant pop culture moment ... and that's all he really cares about -- because his fantastic rendition of the anthem is all over social media today.

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AND THE CROWD GOES...
Video: Trump Booed by Some Fans at NBA Finals Game 3 in New York
Courtesy of NBA

As you know ... a chorus of MSG boos rained down for DT during game 3 while the Broadway star performed ... Trump told reporters afterward he heard plenty of cheers, too.

Noting he's not political ... AW says he anticipated Trump would be booed when shown in the arena -- and suspected it was going to be during the anthem. He admits he didn't hear much in the moment since he was wearing in-ear monitors.

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IT WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY
Video: Avery Wilson Says Nothing Can Top Trump Booing as a Distraction
TMZ.com

The Grammy-nominated artist has been invited back to sing for Game 4 ... and tells us he's ready for anything -- but highly doubts the booing moment can be topped as far as a possible distraction.

Bottom line ... with Trump reportedly skipping Wednesday's game -- there shouldn't be any boos bursting in air.

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