Avery Wilson Unfazed by Trump Boos, Singing for NBA Finals Game 4

Play video content Video: Avery Wilson Brushes Aside Crowd Jeers For Trump at Knicks Game TMZ.com

Avery Wilson has no issue with President Trump being mercilessly booed at the NBA Finals while he sang the national anthem -- but his feelings have nothing to do with politics!

Avery tells TMZ ... it was an instant pop culture moment ... and that's all he really cares about -- because his fantastic rendition of the anthem is all over social media today.

Play video content Video: Trump Booed by Some Fans at NBA Finals Game 3 in New York Courtesy of NBA

As you know ... a chorus of MSG boos rained down for DT during game 3 while the Broadway star performed ... Trump told reporters afterward he heard plenty of cheers, too.

Noting he's not political ... AW says he anticipated Trump would be booed when shown in the arena -- and suspected it was going to be during the anthem. He admits he didn't hear much in the moment since he was wearing in-ear monitors.

Play video content Video: Avery Wilson Says Nothing Can Top Trump Booing as a Distraction TMZ.com

The Grammy-nominated artist has been invited back to sing for Game 4 ... and tells us he's ready for anything -- but highly doubts the booing moment can be topped as far as a possible distraction.