Josh Hokit Interview Goes Off The Rails, UFC Fighter Mocks Alex Pereira

Play video content Video: Josh Hokit Interview Goes Off the Rails as UFC Fighter Mocks Alex Pereira TMZSports.com

Josh Hokit's fighting Derrick Lewis at the White House in just a few days, but you wouldn't know it listening to the up-and-coming UFC heavyweight ... who stayed mocking Alex Pereira during a recent, albeit brief, conversation with TMZ Sports!

"Chama," the 28-year-old said when Babcock spoke to the 28-year-old fighter earlier this week ... using a faux-translator to seemingly jab Pereira.

Of course, Alex is from Brazil, and English is not his first language. Hokit, meanwhile, is from Bakersfield -- about 100 miles outside Los Angeles -- and very much does.

Love or hate him, Hokit has burst onto the MMA scene and become one of the most talked-about fighters in the sport.

And, he's backed it up in the Octagon, going 9-0 to start his career.

In April, Hokit beat Curtis Blaydes in a razor-close, bloody contest ... and negotiated a spot on the White House card from the arena that same night.

Although he has his hands full with the Black Beast, The Incredible Hok clearly likes taking jabs at Poatan ... and he may get an opportunity to fight him sooner than later.

Pereira is facing Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title in the co-main on the 14th, and if he wins, and if Josh wins, it could set up a massive scrap between the two men.

As for the clip ... turns out we could use it.