Amazon's 'Off Campus' Warns Fans To Stop Harassing Cast and Their Families

The series "Off Campus" has gotten an intense reaction from fans ... so much so that the show's team is stepping in to call out a wave of online harassment aimed at cast members and people close to them.

In a statement posted to social media, the show's official account urged fans to remember there's a difference between fictional characters and real-life people, stressing that respect should extend to both the cast and their loved ones.

The account also warned that users engaging in targeted harassment could be blocked from interacting with the show's pages.

Play video content Video: Jake Short Calls Girlfriend Mika Abdalla The B-word The Sit and Chat Podcast

The message comes on the heels of star Mika Abdalla’s recent breakup from fiancé Jake Short. The split reignited attention around an old podcast clip that recently blew up online, showing Short jokingly referring to Abdalla with a derogatory term.

The former couple quickly pushed back on the backlash, releasing a joint statement saying the viral moment has been taken out of context and doesn't reflect the reality of their five-year relationship.

They said online commenters have been drawing unfair conclusions about their dynamic, insisting they shared a loving and respectful relationship and remain on good terms despite ending their engagement.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the situation isn't nearly as difficult as some fans have suggested. We're told it has not escalated to threats of violence. Instead, much of the negativity has consisted of petty attacks and racially charged comments circulating online.

Our sources tell us the biggest targets haven't necessarily been the actors themselves, but rather the girlfriends, boyfriends, and partners of several cast members -- who have been flooded with criticism and harassment from fans.

According to sources, concerns over the growing hostility prompted members of the cast to approach Amazon directly and request closer monitoring of the show's social media spaces in an effort to curb hateful comments and targeted abuse.