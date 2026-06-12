'Disclosure Day' Stars Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo Joke About Sexting Each Other

Play video content Video: Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo Share Laughs Over Their Sexting Jokes Bravo

Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo may have some of Hollywood's best chemistry ... so much so, they've apparently got no problem joking about sexting each other.

The hilarious moment went down on "Watch What Happens Live" when Andy Cohen asked the "Disclosure Day" stars whether famous people should avoid sexting.

Emily seemed ready to play it safe ... but Colman wasn't having it.

Without missing a beat, Colman declared he'd absolutely still sext ... before jokingly calling out Emily and insisting she'd already sent him a few spicy messages herself.

Both stars were fully committing to the bit and clearly enjoying winding each other up ... and before anyone starts connecting dots that aren't there, they're both married to different people ... so this is all in jest.