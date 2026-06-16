Chris Tucker Reveals He’s Been Celibate For 3 Years at Secret Vegas Gig

Chris Tucker says he's been celibate for more than three years and is holding out for marriage ... a revelation he shared during a comedy set in Las Vegas … TMZ has learned.

The 'Rush Hour' star made the comments during a performance at The Wynn on Friday, where guests were required to lock up their phones before entering.

Sources who attended the show tell TMZ ... Tucker opened up about his love life, telling the crowd, “Well, I'm celibate. I've been celibate for 3 years, but I'm really trying to get married. I give it to the love this time.”

We're told Tucker added, "I'm serious. No one believes me."

The comedian said even members of his own family aren't convinced, including his niece, adding, “She believes in aliens, but she don't believe I did that.”

Tucker also detailed the reactions he's gotten from women after revealing he's not having sex.

We're told he joked, "She said, 'How much? How much ... how much is it?' I'm not selling it. I'm celibate! What is wrong with you people?"

Tucker also joked about trying to flirt with Siri and Alexa because he's gotten lonely, drawing some of the night's biggest laughs from the crowd.