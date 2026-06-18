Senators Say It's Anti-Capitalist to Oppose Elon Musk's Trillionaire Status

You Can't Be a Capitalist and Be Against Elon Musk!!!

Play video content Video: Cynthia Lummis TMZ.com

You cannot be a capitalist if you go after Elon Musk just 'cause he's a trillionaire ... so say 2 U.S. Senators.

Jacob snagged Senators Cynthia Lummis and Thom Tillis, who both agree, you can't set a dollar limit on capitalism.

Jacob pressed Lummis ... for cryin' out loud, Musk is worth more than the GDP of many countries, but she stood firm. As for whether it's too much for one person to have, she wasn't buying what Jacob was selling.

The way Senator Lummis sees it, Elon shouldn't be penalized for his undeniably impressive achievements.

Play video content Video: Thom Thillis TMZ.com

Senator Tillis sees it as black-and-white ... you're a capitalist if you give Elon a pat on the back, but if you go after him you're a socialist or communist. Well, maybe that's black and grey and white.

Jacob pressed the point ... what if Elon becomes a quintillionaire ... Thom wasn't into the hypothetical, and the elevator door closes.