Morocco World Cup Player Achraf Hakimi Claims Fame Led To Rape Case

Morocco captain and Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi will stand trial in a rape case ... but he insists the matter is only moving forward because he's a celebrity.

The 27-year-old defender -- who is currently playing in the World Cup -- will have a future date in court after a woman accused him of raping her at his home near Paris in March 2023, when she was 24 years old.

Hakimi fought a February decision over the allegations ... but the Versailles appeals court ordered him to be formally charged, citing sufficient evidence against him to stand trial.

Hakimi went to social media saying, "Justice looked me in the eyes and said to me: 'If you weren't famous, there never would have been a case.'"

"I chose to remain silent for years. I thought that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made," he added.

"Today, a story that is not mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. Sometimes I feel like I've become an easy target," Hakimi claimed.

Hakimi said he is now ready to share his side of the story ... and he's looking forward to the trial.