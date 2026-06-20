Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Announces She's Pregnant With His First Grandchild

Gordon Ramsay's family kitchen will soon have a new set of hands ... because his daughter's pregnant!

Holly Ramsay announced the good news on Instagram Saturday ... sharing a sweet photo with her husband, Adam Peaty, reflecting on their good fortune.

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In the pic, Ramsay's wearing just a sports bra, thus showing off her growing baby bump. She's smiling up at Adam and touching his broad shoulder in the photo.

She captioned the post, "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026 🐣. We can’t wait to meet our baby girl 🩷."

Gordon congratulated the happy couple in the comments section of their post ... writing, "Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad ❤️ I’m going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas."

Gordon has six kiddos ... but it appears this will be his first grandchild. Holly followed him into the restaurant field -- so, we could have a third-generation chef on our hands if her daughter decides to grab an apron.