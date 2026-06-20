Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Announces She's Pregnant With His First Grandchild
Gordon Ramsay New Chef Incoming ... Daughter Announces Pregnancy!!!
Gordon Ramsay's family kitchen will soon have a new set of hands ... because his daughter's pregnant!
Holly Ramsay announced the good news on Instagram Saturday ... sharing a sweet photo with her husband, Adam Peaty, reflecting on their good fortune.
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In the pic, Ramsay's wearing just a sports bra, thus showing off her growing baby bump. She's smiling up at Adam and touching his broad shoulder in the photo.
She captioned the post, "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026 🐣. We can’t wait to meet our baby girl 🩷."
Gordon congratulated the happy couple in the comments section of their post ... writing, "Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad ❤️ I’m going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas."
Gordon has six kiddos ... but it appears this will be his first grandchild. Holly followed him into the restaurant field -- so, we could have a third-generation chef on our hands if her daughter decides to grab an apron.
Hopefully, Gordon's nicer to his granddaughter in the kitchen than he is to his TV contestants ... after all, he can't be calling a newborn an idiot sandwich!