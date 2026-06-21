Madison Square Garden Concertgoer Dies After Fall During Goose Performance

A 51-year-old man died after falling during rock band Goose's concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, according to authorities.

NYPD said officers responded around 9:51 p.m. after finding the man unconscious and unresponsive inside the arena. We're told by officials the man's wife was on scene and the incident is not being looked at as a crime.

Police said the concertgoer fell from an elevated area within the venue ... he was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials have not released details about how far he fell, however we're told he was seated in the 300s section.

Madison Square Garden has been the subject of tons of headlines lately ... with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set to host their wedding celebration at MSG in just a few weeks.

Following the incident, Goose expressed its sorrow in a statement shared after the show. The Connecticut-based jam band -- made up of Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weeks, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis -- was performing the second night of a two-show run at Madison Square Garden when the tragedy occurred.

The group addressed the incident in a statement saying "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight's show" ... adding, "We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support."