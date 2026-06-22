Geno Smith Baby Mom Leaks Texts About Alleged Girlfriend

Geno Smith's baby mama, Kennedy, looks like she's concerned with another woman in his life ... and it seems this is the same woman who got cops called on the NFL star.

Kennedy, who shares a son with the New York Jets quarterback, claims screenshots of text messages she posted on social media are communications with Geno ... and in them, she raises red flag about a woman named Kristen ... the same name as the woman who crashed out on Geno over the weekend, leading to a police investigation.

In of the screenshots, Kennedy allegedly tells Geno ..."Promise me my child won't be around Kristen or we are not going."

The social media posts appear to center on disagreements over parenting arrangements and who spends time around Seven, though the full context of the conversation remains unclear.

Play video content Video: Geno Smith Accused of Assault

The posts come after a woman named Kristen went to social media on Sunday with shocking claims against Geno ... saying, "Today is the DAY! GENO SMITH beat my ass cause he HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can't be left alone with him because he'd rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty."

Local authorities tell us only one call for service was made at Geno's home Sunday ... no arrests were made, and the case is still under review.

Once the video and allegations went viral online, Kennedy came out and defended her baby's dad online ... saying, "Geno is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son. Let's kill that narrative. Don't get on the internet bringing my son into your web of dysfunction."

Geno was traded to the Jets this offseason ... though his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, is still paying the majority of his 2026 salary.