Aaron Boone Says Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Playing Field W/ Lollipop 'Pisses Him Off'

Jazz Chisholm took Comerica Field Monday night with a lollipop in his mouth, and it angered not just many fans ... but even the team's skipper, Aaron Boone!

“That pisses me off,” the Yankees manager said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on Tankin' Yanks, after Jomboy asked Boone if he had an issue with his second baseman playing the bottom of the 4th inning with a sucker in his mouth.

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"I didn't know about it until after the game. So he and I talked about that. That won't be going on," Boone added.

It's the latest example of "Jazz being Jazz" ... he can be an electric player on the diamond, but he also has had his fair share of controversy over the years.

Candy aside, Jazz went 1-for-4 in the game, striking out twice, in the 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

It's the third straight loss for the Bronx Bombers, who were beaten up in Detroit.

Despite the mini losing streak, the Yankees are still at the top of the A.L. East ... and are the favorites to come out of the American League.