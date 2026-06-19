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Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Fouls Ball Off Nuts, Teammates Laugh

Jazz Chisholm Takes Ball To Balls During Game ... Teammates Laugh

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Courtesy of MLB

Perfect case of adding insult to injury on Thursday -- Jazz Chisholm Jr. took a foul ball to the family jewels during the Yankees' loss to the White Sox ... and while he was in a world of pain, his teammates certainly got a kick out of it.

The unfortunate incident went down during the fourth inning ... when the second baseman made contact with a pitch -- but it bounced off the dirt and went right for his crotch.

Chisholm fell to the ground as he winced ... and didn't get up for several minutes.

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While he was struggling with the injury, the Yankees dugout was also trying hard not to laugh ... with Aaron Judge, Clarke Schmidt, Trent Grisham and Gerrit Cole appearing to giggle over the mishap.

It was later understood that Chisholm was REALLY going through it ... and then it wasn't as funny.

Even Cody Bellinger told reporters they thought it was just a "little nut tap" ... but then realized "it was serious."

Anthony Volpe ended up taking over for Chisholm.

No word on the guy's status ... but here's hoping he's good -- and has a cup on the way.

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