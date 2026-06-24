Heather Locklear Looks Brand New While Running Errands With BF Lorenzo Lamas

Heather Locklear's still got it ... looking beautiful and flashing a sunny smile while running errands with her boyfriend Lorenzo Lamas.

The two stars were spotted getting things done in Tinseltown on Tuesday ... with Heather decked out in a low-cut top and matching pants as she went to the bank and stopped by a nail place.

Heather's clearly still taking care of her bod -- even stretching while chatting with the front desk worker at the nail spot ... believe it or not she is 64, though you certainly can't tell from looking at her.

Lorenzo seemingly stayed in the car while Heather handled all her business ... before driving over to a Starbucks for a midday pick-me-up.

We broke the story ... Heather and Lorenzo have been dating for months -- we even obtained photos of the pair hanging out on New Year's Eve.

Heather met Lorenzo's family in April ... the Lamas clan congregated at Heather's Thousand Oaks mansion shortly after we broke the news about their relationship.