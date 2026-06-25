Ex-Laker Trevor Ariza's Ex-Wife Slams Him For Allegedly Buying New GF Gifts, Claims He's Not Paying Child Support

Trevor Ariza’s ex-wife, Bree Anderson, slammed the former NBA star for failing to pay child support while his new girlfriend flaunts their lavish lifestyle ... TMZ has learned.

Bree filed court docs claiming she believes Trevor pulls in over $50K per month, despite his claims that he only makes around $6K a month. She said she makes around $11K per month but lists monthly expenses totaling $29K.

In her filing, Bree claimed Trevor has failed to pay support owed in their divorce deal. She also alleged he failed to provide his updated financial docs.

Bree said Trevor was ordered in January 2024 to pay $14K in child and spousal support per month ... and she says he owes another $36K as a remaining balance for an equalization payment from their property split.

Bree said that while Trevor has failed to pay support voluntarily, he has continued to engage in “discretionary spending that is inconsistent with any claim of inability to pay.”

She claims Trevor took international trips on or about March 2026 and June 2026, and “has made multiple trips to and from Turks and Caicos.” She said he also bought his Rolex watches and Chanel handbags … using his girlfriend’s Instagram stories as evidence.