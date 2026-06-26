TMZ Comedy Crawl, 'Teenage Witch' Actor Caroline Rhea Crashes the Cauldron

Ready for a 'Sabrina' surprise?!? Here's Caroline Rhea stirring the pot on our Comedy Crawl night out!

Check it out ... comedian, actor, and pro BMX rider, Rick Thorne hosted TMZ's Comedy Crawl last Friday ... leading a birthday group's night out into a full-blown Hollywood experience, which culminated in a run-in with Caroline Rhea from "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" at The Improv!

Caroline snapped selfies, hung out with the group, and shared in some wicked spirits -- which we now just call cocktails -- instantly becoming the unexpected, but gladly welcomed MVP of the night!

The party rolled on to the Laugh Factory ... where guests watched famous comedians from a VIP balcony and had shots delivered straight to their seats.

Rick even handed out surprise energy drinks to everyone on board.

The craziest part ... the Comedy Crawl somehow keeps running into the biggest Hollywood comedians at The Improv before ending the night watching A-list comics crush their sets at the Laugh Factory.