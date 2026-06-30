Joe Alwyn Kisses Sarah Pidgeon In London Days Before Taylor Swift's Wedding
Joe Alwyn, Sarah Pidgeon Crashing Taylor's Wedding Week ... One Kiss at a Time!!!
Taylor Swift may be days away from marrying Travis Kelce ... but don't expect ex Joe Alwyn to be crying into his tea ... 'cause his romance with Sarah Pidgeon is heating up fast!
The pair soaked up London's scorching heatwave Monday, enjoying a picnic in the park -- and they looked completely wrapped up in each other, with Sarah leaning in for a long, romantic kiss.
Sarah looked totally at ease, breaking into a playful dance and lip-syncing along to a song while Joe watched, looking clearly smitten.
For a guy who famously kept things ultra-private during his romance with Taylor, this is some major PDA!!!
Joe was first spotted looking cozy with Sarah earlier this month ... and it looks like he's totally over his Taylor era ... they split in 2023 so it's about time.
Still, it looks like Joe definitely has a type -- tall, blonde, and beautiful. With Sarah on his arm and Taylor about to walk down the aisle, it's fair to say everyone has happily moved on!