Jaylen Brown Breaks Silence After Trade To Sixers, 'Excited and Disappointed'

Jaylen Brown is speaking out on getting shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers ... and he seemingly took a shot at the Boston Celtics in the process.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP released a statement on Thursday ... admitting he's still trying to wrap his head around what just happened.

Brown was traded on Wednesday in exchange for Paul George and draft picks ... a transaction that's being viewed as pretty one-sided and a steal for the Sixers.

"I'm excited and disappointed at the same time," 29-year-old Brown said. "I earned my respect from this city. I never asked for shortcuts or special treatment. I simply showed up every day, put my head down, and accepted every challenge."

He said he will continue to cherish the relationships he built, the memories he shared, and, of course, the championship he helped bring to the city ... even after joining an Eastern Conference foe.

"Saying goodbye isn't easy when you've invested your heart into something."

Brown went on to say he's "big on respect" and suggested he might have been told one thing, just for the Cs to turn around and trade him.

He then shifted his focus to the Sixers ... saying he's excited to earn his respect in the City of Brotherly Love.

Brown was the third overall pick by the Celtics in 2016 ... earning five All-Star appearances and two All-NBA second team selections.