Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Welcome Twin Girls After Miscarriages

Congratulations are in order for Nick Viall and Natalie Joy ... they're the proud parents of twin girls!

The happy couple announced the arrival of their baby girls, Dove Tomlin Viall & Iris Parker Viall, on Friday ... calling them their "rainbow babies" after previously suffering 3 miscarriages.

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You can see adorable pictures of the little ones in Nick and Natalie's joint announcement post ... they're lying on a blanket in matching onesies with name plates above their heads ... Dove has a bird next to her name, and Iris has a rocking horse.

A second pic shows the twins cuddled up to their dad's chest.

Natalie gave birth to the twins on Tuesday ... the couple told PEOPLE ... but this is the first look at the newborns.

Nick and Natalie have another child ... 2-year-old River Rose, who just became a big sister.