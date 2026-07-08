Late Influencer Ayzia J Was Sober, Rebuilding Brand Before Fatal Car Crash

Ayzia J. Toledo -- an influencer who went by Ayzia J on social media -- was sober for months and rebuilding her personal brand before she crashed her car and died.

Ayzia's brother, Javeer Peterson, tells TMZ ... she wasn't out partying before the fatal wreck, and was traveling from one booking to the next when she lost control of her BMW and hit a tree.

Her brother says Ayzia was big in the streaming world -- collaborating with Kai Cenat and Blueface -- but she had taken a step back from streaming due to a bunch of drama ... and was working hard to rebrand herself.

We're told she was booking modeling gigs, recently passed her real estate license test, and was planning on working between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, her home state.

Javeer says she was also planning to get back into the streaming space as well.

Now, the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of her funeral, memorial, and celebration of life services.