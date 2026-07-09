Darrell Sheets' Girlfriend Tells Cops He Had Taken His Life After Hearing Gunshot

Play video content Video: 911 Call: Darrell Sheets’ Girlfriend Told Police He Had Taken His Life After Gunshot Lake Havasu City Police Department

Darrell Sheets' girlfriend was in absolute shock when she heard a gunshot go off in her house ... and she told cops she believed the 'Storage Wars' star had just killed himself.

TMZ obtained the 911 call the woman placed after Darrell's suicide ... and she's completely beside herself.

She tells police Darrell just took his own life, explaining ... "I just heard a gun go off."

Darrell's GF says he never threatened to kill himself, but was struggling with insomnia and had been "just frustrated" with his lack of sleep and his kid ... calling it all "terrible, terrible s***."

Play video content Video: Cop Who Found Darrell Sheets Was 'Storage Wars' Fan Lake Havasu City Police Department

Cops arrived on scene shortly after ... and discovered the "Storage Wars" star's body. Police told us he was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The 67-year-old died in his Lake Havasu home on April 22 in what was later ruled a suicide.