Michael Cohen Says He and President Donald Trump Are Reconciling

Donald Trump may not have reached a peace deal with Iran yet, but it seems he's putting an end to a different longstanding feud ... because his former fixer says they're reconciling.

Here's the deal ... on Sunday, the New York Times reported Trump met with Michael Cohen last summer at the prez's members-only golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The pair shared a "brief yet significant conversation," the Times reports ... a huge step forward in what's been an icy relationship ever since Cohen testified against Trump during his 2024 criminal trial.

We reached out to Cohen ... who confirms all of the Times' reporting -- telling us the meeting really happened.

He also confirmed a second meeting went down -- this one longer and more personal -- at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

Cohen says, "We are reconciling. We are putting the past aside and moving forward" ... though Cohen admits they're not totally sure what that looks like yet. He did not go into further detail on what they discussed at these meetings.

You may remember ... Cohen testified against Trump back in 2024 during his hush money trial. The president -- while still a candidate at that point -- was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Recently, Cohen has changed his tune on Trump ... stating publicly he felt compelled and pressured to testify against him by prosecutors.

Worth noting ... NYT reports Cohen debuted a radio show Sunday on a network they describe as "Trump-friendly."

Perhaps, after a bit more reconciliation, he might sit down with the prez for a one-on-one.