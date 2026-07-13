Alesso Secretly Marries Erin Michelle Cummins Last Month

Alesso is officially a married man ... and has been for almost a month now ... TMZ has learned.

The DJ and Erin Michelle Cummins got hitched in Vegas on June 20 ... according to their marriage license obtained by TMZ.

A Vegas wedding would make sense, because Alesso has a residency there with Tao Group.

There's speculation the newlyweds had their wedding ceremony in Italy this past weekend, with EDM outlets reporting that fellow DJs Martin Garrix, Sebastian Ingrosso, Marshmello, and Dillon Francis made the trip to celebrate the couple.

Play video content Video: Erin Michelle on Boat Instagram/@erinmichellexo

That tracks with Erin's Instagram story, which shows her driving a boat on a body of water that looks an awful lot like Lake Como.

Remember ... Lake Como is where Alesso got down on one knee and popped the question back in 2024 ... so a wedding celebration there would be a full circle moment.

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And just the other week, the blonde bombshell had a bridal shower at Nobu Malibu, posting a series of sweet snaps on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption ... "The most beautiful bridal shower, surrounded by so much love."

Alesso and Erin dated for a few years before getting engaged ... and they make one hot married couple.