'Bachelorette' Alum Jason Tartick Engaged to Kathryn Hurley

Jason Tartick is officially off the market ... 'cause the former 'Bachelorette' star is engaged to girlfriend Kathryn Hurley.

Jason shared the big news Monday on Instagram, posting a carousel of professional photos capturing the moment he got down on one knee during a breathtaking European getaway. He kept the caption simple, writing, "Right where we belong 💍."

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The photos show Kathryn beaming as Jason proposed before the newly engaged couple celebrated with hugs, kisses and plenty of ring shots against the picturesque backdrop.

Jason and Kathryn tell TMZ ... Jason popped the question last month outside the Grand Hotel Victoria in Lake Como, Italy, where they intentionally kept the moment intimate and private. After Kathryn said yes, they celebrated with a romantic boat ride before FaceTiming their families and closest friends with the news.

They tell us the celebration didn't truly feel complete until they returned home to their rescue pups. The couple says it was a full-circle moment because their love story began through Wags & Walks Nashville, where Jason adopted his golden retriever, Teddy. They're still soaking it all in and couldn't be more excited for what's next.

Jason first crossed paths with Kathryn after adopting his golden retriever, Teddy, from Wags & Walks Nashville in March 2025. Kathryn founded the Nashville branch of the rescue organization and serves as its executive director.

At the time, Jason joked his future girlfriend would have to love dogs -- and a few months later, it turned out she'd checked every box.

The pair quietly started dating in late 2025 before making things Instagram official that December. Since then, they've packed in plenty of milestones together, including red carpet appearances, Super Bowl weekend, and a lengthy European vacation earlier this summer.

Jason was previously engaged to fellow 'Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe before the pair split in 2023.