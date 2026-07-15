Geno Smith Battery Investigation Photos Released

The Davie Police Department just released images of the alleged injuries Geno Smith and his female employee sustained during an incident at his home ... fresh off the investigation being put on ice due to a lack of evidence.

In the pictures, Smith had three visible marks on his face ... and cops stated the New York Jets quarterback also had a bump on his head, although it's hard to spot in the snapshot taken at the scene.

Play video content Video: Geno Smith Accused of Assault

As for the woman, there was a bloody abrasion between her thumb and index finger. She also had a notable bruise on her arm.

Smith and the woman -- who were not in a relationship but had occasional sex -- had conflicting stories on what went down on June 21 ... the manager/caretaker claimed Smith grabbed, choked, and hit her to keep her away from his home after dropping off his son.

Smith, on the other hand, said the woman punched and scratched his face after taking $20 million in jewelry and watches ... and he only grabbed her to escort her away from his property.

As we previously reported, Smith handed over Ring footage ... but said he did not know how to access his security camera clips. Neither side wanted to provide sworn statements when officers intended to follow up on the matter.

The whole encounter was sparked by a child drop-off gone wrong ... and the woman made a 911 call claiming Smith roughed her up in the altercation.