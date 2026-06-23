Geno Smith's Alleged Girlfriend Leaks Text Messages With Child's Mother

Geno Smith is surrounded by loose lips ... a woman claiming to be romantically involved with the NFL quarterback is sharing alleged screenshots of private text exchanges she says involve one of his baby mamas.

The purported messages began making the rounds online Monday, with a woman named Kristen insisting she wasn't "some random" person in Geno's life and suggesting their relationship was more serious than critics believed.

Among the screenshots ... alleged communications between Kristen and Geno's baby mama, Kennedy. Kristen is the name of the woman who got cops called on Geno over the weekend in Florida.

In a series of posts, the woman appeared to defend herself against online backlash while sharing what she claimed were conversations connected to Geno's personal life. The screenshots quickly sparked debate across social media, with fans attempting to piece together the timeline and authenticity of the messages.

As we previously reported ... Kennedy, who shares a son with the New York Jets quarterback, posted messages of her own, claiming screenshots of text messages she posted are communications with Geno.

In Kennedy's messages, she raises a red flag about Kristen -- the same name as the woman who crashed out on Geno over the weekend, leading to a police investigation.

Play video content Video: Geno Smith Accused of Assault

As you know ... a woman named Kristen went on social media Sunday with shocking claims against Geno ... saying, "Today is the DAY! GENO SMITH beat my ass cause he HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can't be left alone with him because he'd rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty."

Local authorities tell us only one call for service was made at Geno's home Sunday ... no arrests were made, and the case is still under review.

Kennedy took to social media after Kristen's claims and defended her NFL baby dad, saying ... "Geno is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son. Let's kill that narrative. Don't get on the internet bringing my son into your web of dysfunction."