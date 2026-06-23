Geno Smith's Ex-Girlfriend Makes Teary 911 Call, Claims QB Beat Her Up

Geno Smith's ex-girlfriend told emergency dispatchers that the Jets quarterback got physical with her at his home in Florida ... claiming security cameras captured the alleged violent incident, but might've already been wiped.

"My ex-boyfriend just beat me up," the caller, fighting through tears, told a 911 operator.

The woman, who is only identified as a former partner of the star athlete, says the alleged attack went down about an hour before she called for help, and was captured on video.

"There's video cameras all throughout the house, all outside in the front where he attacked me," the woman said, adding, "He probably deleted all the footage off the camera."

Play video content Video: Geno Smith Accused of Assault

The 911 call comes after a woman named Kristen -- presumably the person making the call -- posted a video on social media accusing the QB of getting physical with her, and neglecting his kid.

She alleged, "GENO SMITH beat my ass cause he HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can't be left alone with him because he'd rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty."

FWIW Kennedy, the mother of the child, who is not the accuser, commented on the allegations saying Smith is a good dad who doesn't neglect his son.

TMZ Sports broke the story on Monday ... authorities in the Sunshine State told us they were investigating claims made by a woman who accused the 35-year-old signal caller of domestic violence.

Smith (nor anyone else) has been arrested ... and the investigation is still active and ongoing.