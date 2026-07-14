Geno Smith Claims Woman Tried To Steal $20 Million In Jewelry During Alleged Altercation

The investigation into assault allegations made against Geno Smith has been put on ice ... with officials stating there's not enough evidence to move forward with the case.

According to the incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Smith told Davie (FL) police he was in the shower on June 21 when he heard commotion inside his home. After he got dressed, the New York Jets quarterback said he discovered his manager/son's caretaker inside the residence without his consent ... as he had previously requested she leave his kid with his mother at a guard gate to his community.

Play video content Video: Geno Smith Accused of Assault

Smith explained the woman is his employee .... and while they occasionally engage in casual sex, they are not dating or have any children together.

Smith told cops the woman then started to leave the home with a bag in her hand, and he believed his personal items were inside it ... so he followed her to her vehicle. Smith claimed the woman began to punch and push him ... and he decided to enter her car to take her laptop as "collateral to whatever was in the bag which she took."

With the laptop in hand, Smith said the woman followed him back into the home ... and he told her she was not allowed inside, but she refused to leave. Smith claimed she proceeded to enter his office, where she took "approximately $20 million worth of designer watches and jewelry" and attempted to flee.

Smith said he was able to get his luxury items back ... and grabbed the woman, escorted her out of his home and locked his front door. He said the woman continued to try to get inside ... so he grabbed her to push her away from his property, claiming she punched and scratched his face multiple times in the process.

Officers stated two scratches were observed on Smith's face ... and he had a knot on the back of his head.

While Smith claimed he did not know how to operate the security footage at his home, he did hand over Ring camera clips ... and cops say the videos showed the woman "aggressively" knock on the door while holding Smith's kid. It also showed the woman walk outside the residence with a bag ... but no physical altercation was caught on camera.

In the days following the altercation, officials made several attempts to get sworn statements from both sides ... but neither ever provided one.

The woman told cops she only bypassed the security gate drop-off and entered Smith's home because he threatened to call police and report her for kidnapping.

The woman said once Smith's son was in his room, she took a gift she initially bought for Smith, knocked over a flower vase, and left the residence. She claimed Smith then followed her, took her laptop and $800 from her car, and shoved her to the ground.

She said that's when she went into Smith's office and took his watches ... in hopes he would return her items.

The woman claimed Smith grabbed, choked, and hit her to prevent her from entering his home. Officers observed a cut between the woman's thumb and pointer finger and a bruise on her left arm. There were no marks to indicate she had been choked.

As we previously reported, the woman went to social media last month to claim the NFLer "beat my ass" ... and made a 911 call claiming he roughed her up during an argument.