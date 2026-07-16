R. Kelly Splinter Group Battling With Attorney of Record Over Singer's Clemency Bid

A splinter group within R. Kelly's camp says they're now officially in charge of the imprisoned singer's bid for clemency, but Kelly's attorney of record tells TMZ the claims are totally "unsubstantiated."

The infighting between the Kelly factions kicked off Tuesday after Kelly filed a petition to commute his 30-year sentence for sexual misconduct convictions.

In one corner, you have Kelly's Chicago-based attorney of record, Beau Brindley, and, in the other, you have Atlanta-based attorney Lela Schmidt.

Schmidt tells TMZ, "I have formally submitted a passionate clemency petition graciously asking President Trump for mercy on Mr. Kelly's behalf."

Schmidt has been working with Keith Calbert, Kelly's power of attorney. In a letter sent to TMZ, Calbert claims Brindley's statements to the press that he's representing Kelly in his clemency bid are total BS.

On Wednesday, Brindley told TMZ that he has been working with Kelly for a long time on his clemency bid and intends to pursue clemency on behalf of Kelly with "every other avenue of justice."

In response to Calbert, Brindley tells TMZ ... "Counsel of record for Robert Kelly will not comment on the unsubstantiated claims of Keith Calbert, who is neither an attorney nor legal representative of any kind." But Calbert says he has Kelly's power of attorney and oversees his affairs.

As you know, Kelly was sentenced to a combined 31-years behind bars for two convictions in 2021 and 2022 -- one of which was in Brooklyn, New York, and the other in Chicago, Illinois.