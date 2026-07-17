'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Miranda Hope's Ex Sentenced Over DUI

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Miranda Hope's ex Chase McWhorter cut a plea deal with prosecutors in his DUI case ... and it looks like he's going to avoid jail time.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Chase pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI and, in exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop the other charges and recommend probation, community service, and a substance abuse evaluation, instead of jail time. The judge signed off on the deal.

Chase was ordered to pay a $1,383 fine, complete 48 hours of community service, and serve a year of probation.

The plea deal comes about a year after Chase was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance ... The U.S. Sun reports he was originally busted last year during the Fourth of July weekend.