'Bold and the Beautiful' Stars Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger Settle Divorce

Soap stars Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger reached a divorce settlement, and both parties decided to waive support from the other ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained the divorce settlement the exes signed on July 23 ... and it calls for Darin to walk away with all cars in his name, all financial accounts held in his name, and any business interests he owns.

He will also keep his clothing, jewelry and watches … and all of his soap residuals.

Kelly gets to keep her earnings and residuals, clothing, jewelry and all assets she inherited.

The exes agreed to share joint custody of their two minor kids. Neither party will pay child or spousal support.

As TMZ first reported, Darin and Kelly decided to end their marriage in March, just shy of their 10-year anniversary.