Chrisean Rock Denies Involvement In Ex-Boyfriend Ronny Doe's Murder

His Murder Had Nothing to Do with Me!!!

Chrisean Rock swears she had nothing to do with ex-boyfriend Karon "Ronny Doe" Cann's murder ... claiming police have ruled her out.

Chrisean was streaming when she started distancing herself from the murder investigation ... claiming police already told her, "We know you didn't do it, we got his phone."

She said police interviewed her on camera and recorded her answers ... and she said she welcomed the investigation because she wants to find out who killed Karon.

Chrisean said there were other things at play around the time Karon died that had nothing to do with her, claiming he was on a bunch of substances.

The way Chrisean tells it, no one was holding him accountable, saying ... "Nobody was trying to save Karon before he died." She also alleged people were trafficking drugs through his basement.

She also called out trolls for talking about her dead ex, saying they never asked how she was feeling about it.

Still, she says she didn't feel much because he was trying to "kill" her by diminishing her character, messing with her image, and "clout chasing" through her son.

Karon was shot and killed in February 2025 ... cops found him with multiple gunshot wounds outside a house in Severn, Maryland. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.