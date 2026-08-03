Bison Chases Child at Yellowstone National Park in Frightening Video

Play video content Video: Bison Chases Child At Yellowstone In Terrifying Video Brittany Peteler via Storyful

Frightening moment at Yellowstone National Park ... a child was walking near a bison when the massive animal charged at him and gave chase ... and it's all on video.

New footage captures the moment a grazing bison turns towards a family and runs after a young boy who gets way too close ... and the kid literally runs for his life.

As you can see, the bison is pretty close to a boardwalk when a group of people try to walk by ... and it doesn't take long for all hell to break loose.

You can see the child get spooked by the bovine and book it down the trail ... with the bison hot on his heels.

Thankfully, the kid got away ... and the bison stopped running pretty quickly ... but it did keep following the child down the path.

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Just last month, Carl Isom-McDaniel was sent flying when a bison at Yellowstone charged him and flipped him up in the air. He broke his femur in four places and needed surgery.

Carl recently said from his hospital bed ... "They move faster than you could ever imagine" ... so this must have been one fast kid.

In June, a bison at Yellowstone injured a 12-year-old visitor, according to the National Park Service. That child "sustained injuries" and was taken to a nearby hospital.

NPS explained in the news release ... "Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable, can run three times faster than humans and will defend their space when threatened."