Whoopi Goldberg Jokes ‘The View’ Paycheck Is Fabulous

Best Part of 'The View' Is The $$$!!!

Play video content Video: Whoopi Goldberg Makes Light of Her 'The View' Earnings Baby, This is Keke Palmer

"The View" cuts Whoopi Goldberg such a fat paycheck, even her fellow celebrities can't imagine the paydays!!!

Whoopi raved about her talk show contract during a guest appearance on Keke Palmer's podcast ... playfully boasting she makes more than Keke could ever comprehend.

They're joking and having a good time ... but Whoopi's laughing all the way to the bank!

She's been on the show since 2007 ... and quipped that the money's so good, she doesn't even mind that she's been "crazy glued to that chair."

Last month, there were reports the FCC was planning to crack down on ABC's daytime talk show ... supposedly it's planning to show "The View" isn't a "bona fide" news program and would need to give equal airtime to political figures on both the left and right.

However, Disney's reportedly planning to fight back if it comes to it ... apparently not wanting to roll over and give up its editorial autonomy.