'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Joe Amabile Has Brain Tumor Removed

Joe Amabile -- the popular 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum -- just shared some wonderful news ... his brain tumor was successfully removed.

The major health update comes courtesy of his wife, Serena Pitt ... who he met and fell for on "Bachelor in Paradise" ... and she says he's "recovering really well" from the operation.

The fan-favorite known as "Grocery Store Joe" shared the diagnosis just last month ... doctors performed an MRI and found a blueberry-sized lesion in his brain ... and it was a tumor.

At the time, Joe noted then that the tumor is in its early stages ... so he was hopeful that he'd be just fine.

Looks like Joe was right ... and he and his family have got to be relieved.

You may recall ... Joe appeared as a contestant in "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2018 ... and then in 2021 he returned to 'BIP.'

He's expanded beyond Bachelor Nation ... in 2018 he competed on "Dancing With the Stars."